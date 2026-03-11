Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Australia expects Iran war to intensify, shuts some Middle East embassies

Australia expects Iran war to intensify, shuts some Middle East embassies
Updated on

Summary Foreign Minister Penny Wong said at least nine cities where Australian embassies and consulates are located have experienced missile and drone attacks

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia has closed its embassies in Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv as well as its consulate in Dubai, the ‌foreign minister said on Wednesday, amid fears the conflict in the Middle East could intensify.

  • Foreign Minister Penny Wong said at least nine cities where Australian embassies and consulates are located have experienced missile and drone attacks.
  • "Iran's reprisal attacks continue at scale and at a depth that we have not seen before," she told parliament.
  • The conflict was "likely to intensify and continue in the near term", she said.
  • "Our missions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Tel Aviv have all had to physically close ‌in the last week."
  • Australia has also directed dependants of diplomatic officials in the United Arab Emirates and Israel to leave.
  • "The dangerous and destabilising attacks by Iran put civilian lives at risk, including Australian lives, and we continue to support Australians affected as limited commercial flights resume and we expand consular efforts," Wong said.
  • More than 3,200 Australians have returned from the Middle East on 23 commercial flights. About 115,000 citizens were in the region when the conflict began.

 

Browse Topics
US-Iran Tensions International

Related News

Iran denies new supreme leader is injured
Israelis spend sleepless nights amid attacks from Iran, Lebanon
US urges Israel to stop attacks on Iran energy sites, Axios reports
Six killed in Swiss bus blaze after person reportedly sets themselves on fire
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach