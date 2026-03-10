Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Bahrain arrests Indian engineer spying for Mossad

Summary Bahrain authorities arrested Indian telecommunications engineer Nitin Mohan on allegations of spying and sharing sensitive geographical information and images with Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

MANAMA (Dunya News) - Authorities in Bahrain have arrested an Indian national accused of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency, according to international media reports.

The suspect has been identified as Nitin Mohan, a telecommunications engineer by profession. He is alleged to have provided sensitive information to Mossad.

Initial reports indicate that the accused shared geographical data, photographs and videos containing details of several important and strategic locations. Officials believe the information could potentially assist foreign intelligence agencies in identifying targets and conducting strategic analysis.

Bahrain Ministry of Interior has confirmed the arrest but has not yet disclosed further details regarding the investigation or technical aspects of the case.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released to the public once further facts emerge.

 

