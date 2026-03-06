Unicef says nearly 200 children killed in US–Israel war on Iran

Unicef reports nearly 200 children killed across Iran, Lebanon, Israel and Kuwait amid escalating United States–Israel war on Iran, warning of devastating consequences for Middle Eastern children.

LONDON/NEW YORK (Dunya News) - The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) has reported that nearly 200 children have been killed across the Middle East as a result of the war against Iran involving the United States and Israel.

According to Unicef, at least 181 children were killed in Iran during the conflict. The organization also confirmed the deaths of seven children in Lebanon, three in Israel, and one child in Kuwait amid the escalating violence.

Unicef stated that the growing military tensions in the Middle East have already had devastating consequences for children across the region. The agency emphasized that children do not start wars, yet they continue to pay an unacceptably heavy price for them.