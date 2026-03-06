Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Lahore
LHR
06:10 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:40 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:15 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:18 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:39 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Unicef says nearly 200 children killed in US–Israel war on Iran

Unicef says nearly 200 children killed in US–Israel war on Iran

World

Unicef reports nearly 200 children killed across Iran, Lebanon, Israel and Kuwait amid escalating United States–Israel war on Iran, warning of devastating consequences for Middle Eastern children.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

LONDON/NEW YORK (Dunya News) - The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) has reported that nearly 200 children have been killed across the Middle East as a result of the war against Iran involving the United States and Israel.

According to Unicef, at least 181 children were killed in Iran during the conflict. The organization also confirmed the deaths of seven children in Lebanon, three in Israel, and one child in Kuwait amid the escalating violence.

Unicef stated that the growing military tensions in the Middle East have already had devastating consequences for children across the region. The agency emphasized that children do not start wars, yet they continue to pay an unacceptably heavy price for them.

 

Related Topics
Iran unrest
Iran-Israel Tensions
Israel-Palestine
International
United States



Related News