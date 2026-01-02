Young golfer named as first Italian victim of Swiss bar blaze

Around 40 people died in the fire and more than 110 were injured

ROME (Reuters) - Emanuele Galeppini, a 16-year-old Italian international golfer who lived in Dubai, was named on Friday as the first of several possible victims from Italy to be identified after a New Year's Eve bar fire in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana.

"The Italian Golf Federation mourns the passing of Emanuele Galeppini, a young athlete who carried with him passion and genuine values," the federation said in a statement.

Swiss authorities have said around 40 people died in the fire and more than 110 were injured. Authorities have warned that naming the victims or establishing a definitive death toll would take time because many of the bodies were badly burned.

Italy's ambassador to Switzerland said earlier that six Italians were missing and 13 were in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries.

Galeppini had been in Crans-Montana with his family.

Italian media reported that he had gone to the Constellation bar with two friends, who managed to escape the fire and were taken to nearby hospitals.