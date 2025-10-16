Could long-range Tomahawks reshape Russia-Ukraine war?

Such a weapons delivery would be seen by Russia as an escalation in its war in Ukraine. Putin has warned that Russia would strike at military installations in countries that let Ukraine hit it

(Reuters) – In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked the United States to sell Tomahawks to European nations that would send them to Ukraine in an effort to push back against Russian invaders. It remains unclear how or through which countries the Tomahawks could be supplied.

WHAT MAKES TOMAHAWK MISSILES SO POWERFUL?

The Tomahawk Land Attack Missile is a long-range cruise missile typically launched from sea to attack targets in deep-strike missions. The precision-guided Tomahawk cruise missile can strike targets from 1,000 miles (1,600 km) away, even in heavily defended airspace. The missile measures 20 feet (6.1 meters) long with an 8.5-foot wingspan and weighs about 3,330 pounds (1,510 kg).

COST AND PRODUCTION OF TOMAHAWK MISSILES

RTX's RTX.N Raytheon unit makes the non-nuclear Tomahawk missile which can be launched from land or sea. According to Pentagon budget data, the US plans to buy 57 missiles in 2026. They have an average cost of $1.3 million. There is also an ongoing effort to spend millions to modify and upgrade the weapons including the guidance systems.

RECENT COMBAT USAGE IN THE MIDDLE EAST

US. and allied militaries have flight tested the GPS-enabled Tomahawk and used it in an operational environment including when the US and UK Navies launched Tomahawk missiles at Houthi rebel sites in Yemen.

HOW TOMAHAWKS DIFFER FROM UKRAINE'S CURRENT MISSILES

Ukraine currently has several domestically made and Western-supplied long-range missiles:

Flamingo - Ukrainian company Fire Point recently developed the Flamingo missile, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has described as his country's most successful weapon. It has a range of over 1,000 miles and Ukraine reported its first use in August 2025.

Neptune - Ukraine developed the Neptune anti-ship missile and unveiled it in 2015. Subsequent versions have a range of just over 600 miles.

Harpoon - Made by Boeing in the US, the Harpoon is an all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile that uses active radar homing and flies just above the water to evade defense. It can be launched from ships, submarines, aircraft or coastal batteries and has a range of 75 nautical miles.

ATACMS - Made by Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N in the US, the Army Tactical Missile System has a maximum range of up to 190 miles depending on the model. It is a solid-fuelled, medium-range tactical ground-to-ground ballistic missile, about 4 metres long. ATACMS can be launched from the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) or the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

Storm Shadow Missiles - Made by Europe's MBDA, these cruise missiles have a range of 155 miles with a conventional warhead of 990 pounds.

WOULD THIS BE AN ESCALATION IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR?

Such a weapons delivery would almost certainly be seen by Russia as an escalation in its war in Ukraine. Putin has previously warned that Russia reserves the right to strike at military installations in countries that let Ukraine use their missiles to hit Russia.

WHY WOULD TRUMP'S ADMINISTRATION SUPPLY THESE WEAPONS NOW?

Trump has denied Ukraine's requests for use of long-range missiles in the past but has grown frustrated at Russian President Vladimir Putin's refusal to reach a peace deal.

Although Trump has not made a final decision, he has been wary of escalating the Ukraine war into a direct confrontation with Russia. But the fact he is now weighing such a move shows the extent of his frustration with President Vladimir Putin's refusal to agree a ceasefire since he hosted the Russian leader at a summit in Alaska last month.

HOW COULD RUSSIA RESPOND?

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 2 that a decision by the United States to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would trigger a major new escalation with Washington, but would not change the situation on the battlefield.

Asked what the supply of Tomahawks would mean, Putin said it would be dangerous as the cruise missiles were powerful and posed a threat.

Putin said Tomahawks could harm Russia, but that it would simply shoot them down and improve its own air defence.