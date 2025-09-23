Trump questions United Nations' role in stopping wars

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – US President Donald Trump used his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York to launch a fierce attack on the world body, questioning its effectiveness in preventing wars and accusing it of failing in its most fundamental duties.

Speaking before global leaders, Trump said, “When wars cannot be stopped, what is the use of the UN?”

The president also lashed out at Indian policy, censured global institutions for ignoring his peace efforts, and accused several nations of refusing even to take calls from UN leaders. He argued that hollow words do not stop conflicts and claimed that some world voices were calling for him to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Gaza war and Israeli hostages

Trump turned his attention to the Gaza war, calling for its immediate end while stressing that Hamas had wasted repeated opportunities for peace. He declared that over 65,000 Palestinians had been killed in the conflict, sparking worldwide outrage, and emphasised that peace talks must begin without delay.

UN chief warns world leaders of 'an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering'

Highlighting the plight of captives, he demanded the return of 20 hostages alive and the repatriation of 38 bodies, insisting any further delay was “unacceptable”. He warned that recognition of Palestinian statehood at this point would “reward Hamas terrorists for their atrocities”.

Trade and immigration

The president defended his sweeping tariffs, describing them as a “defence mechanism” designed to correct global trade imbalances. He acknowledged that American businesses and consumers faced higher costs but insisted inflation was under control, noting a 2.9% increase in the consumer price index over the past year.

Turning to immigration, Trump declared that illegal arrivals in the US had fallen to “zero” in the past four months, contrasting it with what he described as millions of “criminals and drug dealers” entering under the Biden administration. He warned European nations that unchecked immigration combined with energy crises was a “double-tailed monster” destroying their heritage.

Climate change and global order

Trump ridiculed predictions on climate change, dismissing global warming concerns as “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world”. He criticised green energy initiatives as a “scam” and branded the UN’s climate policies as deceitful, despite scientists warning of rising seas and stronger storms.

He further claimed that his administration had ended seven wars, secured US borders, and brought countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE closer to Washington.

Stressing America’s strength, he said: “This is a golden era for the United States – our economy is strong and our borders are secure.”