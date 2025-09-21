UK, Australia, Canada and Portugal recognise Palestinian state

LONDON (Dunya News/Reuters) – The United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Prtugal on Sunday formally recognised Palestine as a sovereign and independent state, marking a historic shift in foreign policy ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.

The coordinated move places the four nations of the West, which has traditionally allied with Israel, among more than 140 UN member states that have extended recognition, despite strong opposition from Israel and the United States.

Britain's decision carried particular symbolism given its major role in Israel's creation as a modern nation in the aftermath of World War Two.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney all issued statements on Sunday confirming their governments’ decisions. Each emphasised that recognition was tied to commitments from the Palestinian Authority, including democratic reforms, elections scheduled for 2026, and the exclusion of Hamas from future governance.

"Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine," said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"The man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches new depths. The Israeli government's relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza, the offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable."

Other nations, including France, are expected to follow suit this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Carney said Canada’s recognition reflects the country’s view that a two-state solution remains “the only viable path” to peace. He added that Canada had received direct commitments from the Palestinian Authority on reforms to governance, security and demilitarisation. Ottawa becomes the first G7 nation to extend recognition.

Albanese, announcing Australia’s recognition, said his government would move forward with diplomatic relations and eventually establish an embassy once Palestinian reforms are met. He described recognition as consistent with Australia’s longstanding support for a two-state solution and stressed that Hamas “must have no role in Palestine”.

Starmer called the UK’s decision part of a wider international effort to secure an end to the war in Gaza and to revive long-stalled peace talks. His statement noted the historic significance of Britain’s role in the region dating back to the 1917 Balfour Declaration.

International repercussions

The announcements come amid warnings from Washington that recognition could trigger punitive measures. Former US president Donald Trump, who has already threatened retaliation against Canada, is expected to raise the issue in New York this week. A group of 25 Trump-aligned lawmakers urged Starmer, Albanese, Carney and French president Emmanuel Macron to reconsider their decisions.

Israel has reacted with sharp criticism. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Albanese of appeasement and compared Australia’s recognition to the Munich Agreement of 1938. He also labelled Starmer’s and Carney’s moves as dangerous, insisting Hamas has used power “for murder, pillage and monstrous crimes”.

Genocide in Gaza

Israel faces increasing diplomatic isolation over its military campaign in Gaza and continued settlement expansion in the West Bank. A recent report by a UN independent international commission of inquiry accused Israeli leaders of genocide, citing “direct evidence of genocidal intent”. Israel’s foreign ministry rejected the findings and called for the commission’s abolition.

PALESTINIANS WELCOME RECOGNITION

"It is a human duty of every respectful and free human being in the world to support Palestinians during the ordeal they are going through and Britain's role now comes within this," said Sharaf Al Tarda, a Palestinian resident of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Hamas welcomed the move but said it must be accompanied by "practical measures" to end the war in Gaza and prevent Israel from annexing the West Bank.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said recognition would help pave the way for the "State of Palestine to live side by side with the State of Israel in security, peace, and good neighbourliness".

Starmer wrote to Abbas to confirm Britain’s decision, noting that London had backed a Jewish homeland in 1917 while also pledging to protect the rights of non-Jewish communities.

Western governments have been under pressure from many in their parties and populations angry at the ever-rising death toll in Gaza, images of starving children and their states' inability to rein in Israel, even continuing to provide arms.

Londoners voiced mixed reactions on Sunday.

"A whole lot needs to happen and peace needs to come to that region," said 56-year-old charity director Michael Angus. "This is the first step in actually acknowledging that those people have a right to have somewhere to call home."

Announcing his country's decision, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said it would empower those seeking peaceful co-existence and the end of Hamas. "This in no way legitimises terrorism, nor is it any reward for it," he added.

Portugal's Foreign Affairs Minister Paulo Rangel said this recognition was a "fundamental line of Portuguese foreign policy". Speaking to reporters at the headquarters of Portugal's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, he said: "Portugal advocates the two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace...a ceasefire is urgent."

The United States, Israel's closest ally, did not comment immediately on the decision by three of its allies to recognise a Palestinian state, but President Donald Trump has previously made clear he opposes such a move.

Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he would propose that the cabinet apply sovereignty in another Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory, the West Bank. That would represent de facto annexation of land seized in a 1967 war.

BRITAIN PLAYED A KEY HISTORIC ROLE

British troops captured Jerusalem from the Ottoman Empire in 1917, and in 1922 the League of Nations awarded Britain an international mandate to administer Palestine during the post-war deal-making that redrew the map of the Middle East.

Mandy Damari, the British mother of released British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari, told Reuters on Sunday that Starmer was "under a two-state delusion" given that the Gaza Strip's government was still Hamas whose mission was to destroy Israel.

"He is rewarding Hamas for the 7th October barbaric and savage attack on Israel when the hostages are still not back, the war is not over and Hamas are still in power in Gaza."

Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, watched on his phone as Starmer announced Britain's recognition of a Palestinian state.

At the London headquarters of the mission, which may now be upgraded to an embassy, there were smiles and embraces.

"Today is a moment when the UK Prime Minister and the British government, on behalf of their people, stand and say: 'We must correct history, we must right the wrongs'," Zomlot said.

