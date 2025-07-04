Indian army vice-chief admits Pakistan's strategic superiority, electronic warfare capabilities

World World Indian army vice-chief admits Pakistan's strategic superiority, electronic warfare capabilities

Lt-Gen Rahul Singh reveals Indian vulnerabilities as Pakistan gains an edge in intelligence combat

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 21:06:47 PKT

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) – In a striking admission, Indian army deputy chief Lieutenant General Rahul Singh has acknowledged that Pakistan holds a strategic military advantage, especially in intelligence gathering and electronic warfare.

Addressing the current regional security environment, Lt Gen Singh expressed deep concern over the increasing military cooperation between Pakistan, China, and Turkiye, which he said has added to India's defense anxieties.

“Pakistan had accurate knowledge of our troop movements and strategic deployments,” he admitted, further revealing that Indian defense operations had been compromised by intelligence sharing between Pakistan and China.

Lt Gen Singh also pointed out the underperformance of India’s air defense systems, noting they failed to meet expectations during recent exercises and potential engagements.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s use of electronic warfare tactics disrupted Indian military operations, posing a serious challenge to Indian forces on the ground.

This rare acknowledgment from a top Indian military official signals a growing recognition of Pakistan’s evolving defense capabilities and underscores the shifting strategic balance in South Asia.

Also, Singh claimed that Pakistan appeared to be receiving real-time intelligence inputs from China during recent military tensions—an advantage that significantly bolstered Islamabad’s strategic positioning. He stressed the urgent need for India to modernise its air defense systems, which underperformed during the confrontation.

According to Lt Gen Singh, India faced a dual threat, describing Pakistan as the “front face” of the conflict while China provided critical behind-the-scenes support.

“During Director General of Military Operations (DGMO)-level talks, Pakistan specifically mentioned that a key Indian military vector was primed and ready for action,” he said. “It was clear they were receiving live updates—direct intelligence relayed from China.”

While Singh stopped short of explaining how Indian intelligence confirmed this information, he admitted to operational shortcomings, acknowledging that India’s air defense infrastructure failed to meet expectations under pressure.

He also voiced concerns about Pakistan’s deepening strategic alignment with China and Turkiye, warning that this growing trilateral cooperation could disrupt the existing balance of power in the region.