President Trump urges everyone to evacuate Tehran immediately

World World President Trump urges everyone to evacuate Tehran immediately

Says Iran cannot have nuclear weapons

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 04:41:23 PKT

(Web Desk) - Donald Trump has urged all of Tehran to evacuate "immediately" this morning.

In a scathing social media post, the President stressed Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. His outburst comes after Israel's move to strike Iran's state-run television station during a live broadcast on Monday, forcing a reporter to run off camera.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran."

Israel on Monday had warned about 300,000 people in Tehran to evacuate ahead of airstrikes. Israeli forces then struck Iran’s state-run television station during a live broadcast.

Israel has been hitting Iran with airstrikes and drones throughout the day, while Iran fired a pre-dawn wave of missiles at Israel that killed at least eight people.

The tit-for-tat strikes began when Israel attacked Iran over the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme, and the fighting has raised fears of a wider, more dangerous regional war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Monday that the strikes have set Iran’s nuclear programme back "years" and said he is in touch daily with Trump.