One black box recovered from Air India plane crash site, police sources say

Parts of the plane's body were scattered around the building into which it crashed

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – A black box has been recovered from the crash site of the Air India aircraft that hurtled to the ground, killing more than 240 people, two police sources told Reuters on Friday.

Rescue teams with sniffer dogs combed the crash site Friday of a London-bound passenger jet which ploughed into a residential area of India's Ahmedabad city, killing at least 265 people on board and on the ground.

One man aboard the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner – carrying 242 passengers and crew – miraculously survived Thursday's fiery crash, which left the tailpiece of the aircraft jutting out of the second floor of a hostel for medical staff from a nearby hospital.

The nose and front wheel landed on a canteen building where students were having lunch, witnesses said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai said that 265 bodies had so far been counted – suggesting at least 24 people died on the ground – but the toll may rise as more body parts are recovered.

"The official number of deceased will be declared only after DNA testing is completed", Home Minister Amit Shah said in a statement late Thursday, adding that "families whose relatives are abroad have already been informed, and their DNA samples will be taken".

The plane came down in a residential area, crashing on to a medical college hostel outside the airport during lunch hour. It was headed for Gatwick Airport, south of the British capital.

City police chief G.S. Malik told Reuters that 204 bodies had been recovered from the crash site. There were no reports of survivors being found, and the Indian Express newspaper said all 242 on board had perished, citing police.

Malik said the bodies recovered could include both passengers and people killed on the ground.

Relatives had been asked to give DNA samples to identify the dead, state health secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi said.

"The building on which it has crashed is a doctors' hostel... we have cleared almost 70% to 80% of the area and will clear the rest soon," a senior police officer told reporters.

Parts of the plane's body were scattered around the building into which it crashed, photographs and videos from the area showed. The tail of the plane was stuck on top of the building.

India's CNN News-18 TV channels said the plane crashed on top of the dining area of state-run B.J. Medical College hostel, killing many medical students as well.

The passengers included 217 adults, 11 children and two infants a source told Reuters. Of them, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, Air India said.

Aviation tracking site Flightradar24 said the plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern passenger aircraft in service.

Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off.



The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are…

It was the first crash for the Dreamliner, which began flying commercially in 2011, according to the Aviation Safety Network database. The plane that crashed on Thursday flew for the first time in 2013 and was delivered to Air India in January 2014, Flightradar24 said.

"At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates," Air India said on X. "The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals."

CISF Rescue Operations Underway at AI 171 Crash Site, Ahmedabad.

Following the tragic crash of London-bound Air India flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad Airport, #CISF personnel immediately activated emergency protocols and rushed to the site. Rescue operations are being carried out in…

CRASH JUST AFTER TAKE-OFF

The crash occurred just after the plane took off, television channels reported. One channel showed the plane taking off over a residential area and then disappearing from the screen before a huge jet of fire can be seen rising into the sky from beyond the houses.

Visuals also showed debris on fire, with thick black smoke rising up into the sky near the airport.

They also showed people being moved in stretchers and being taken away in ambulances.

"My sister-in-law was going to London. Within an hour, I got news that the plane had crashed," Poonam Patel, a relative of one of the passengers, told news agency ANI at the government hospital in Ahmedabad.

Ramila, the mother of a student at the medical college, told ANI her son had gone to the hostel for his lunch break when the plane crashed. "My son is safe, and I have spoken to him. He jumped from the second floor, so he suffered some injuries," she said.

According to air traffic control at Ahmedabad Airport, the aircraft departed at 1.39 p.m. (0809 GMT) from runway 23. It gave a "Mayday" call, signalling an emergency, but thereafter there was no response from the aircraft.

Flightradar24 also said that it received the last signal from the aircraft seconds after it took off.

Boeing said it was aware of initial reports and was working to gather more information. Boeing shares fell 6.8% to $199.13 in pre-market trade.

Britain was working with Indian authorities to urgently establish the facts around the crash and to provide support to those involved, the country's foreign office said in a statement posted on its website.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X. "It is heartbreaking beyond words."

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X. "It is heartbreaking beyond words."

India’s President Droupadi Murmu said she was “deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash”.

“It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief,” she said on X.



"It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief," she said on X.

MODI'S HOME STATE

The Indian aviation minister's office said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed it to ensure all support was extended to the rescue efforts immediately.

Ahmedabad is the main city in Modi's home state of Gujarat.

Ahmedabad Airport said it had suspended all flight operations with immediate effect. The airport is operated by India's Adani Group conglomerate.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171," Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the group, posted on X.

"Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground," he said.

The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.

The last fatal plane crash in India was in 2020 and involved Air India Express, the airline's low-cost arm.

The airline's Boeing-737 overshot a "table-top" runway at Kozhikode International Airport in southern India. The plane skidded off the runway, plunging into a valley and crashing nose-first into the ground.

Twenty-one people were killed in that crash.

The formerly state-owned Air India was taken over by Indian conglomerate Tata Group in 2022, and merged with Vistara - a joint venture between the group and Singapore Airlines – in 2024.

Tata said an emergency centre had been activated and a support team set up for families seeking information.

Condolences from world leaders roll in on social media

BRITISH PM STARMER

British PM Keir Starmer said the images emerging of the plane crash were “devastating”, and that he was being kept updated as the situation developed.

“My thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time,” Starmer said in a statement.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"We have learned with deep emotion of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. In this time of sorrow, I extend our heartfelt thoughts to the victims’ loved ones and to Prime Minister @NarendraModi."

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI

"Deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad. On behalf of the Italian Government and myself, I express my sincerest condolences to the families of the victims and our full solidarity with the Indian people in this time of great sorrow," she posted on X (translated from Italian).

CZECH PRIME MINISTER PETR FIALA

"I am saddened by the news of the Air India plane crash. It is a great tragedy that has affected many lives. My heartfelt condolences go out to all those who have lost their loved ones."

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY

"Horrible news of a passenger plane crash in India. My deepest condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the entire people of India on this tragic day. Our thoughts are with all victims’ relatives and close ones in India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada."

SINGAPORE'S PRIME MINISTER LAWRENCE WONG

"Deeply saddened by the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier today. The loss of so many lives is heartbreaking. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and to the people of India in this time of sorrow."

Boeing shares fall 8pc after Air India Dreamliner jet crashes

The fatal crash tarnishes the Dreamliner jet’s safety record and could muddy Boeing’s efforts to rebuild trust related to safety and ramp up production under new Chief Executive Officer Kelly Orthberg.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems, a key supplier, and GE Aerospace, which makes engines for the jet, also fell about 4pc each.

Boeing’s shares were down about 8pc at $196.75 in premarket trading.

“It’s a knee-jerk reaction [to the incident] and there’s revised fears of the problems that plagued Boeing aircraft and Boeing itself in recent years,” said Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG Group.



