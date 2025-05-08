At Kremlin talks, Putin and Xi cast themselves as defenders of world order

Xi's presence at WWII anniversary celebrations provides an important boost for the Kremlin leader

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for joining celebrations to mark 80 years since the "sacred" victory over Adolf Hitler in World War Two, and said the two countries stood together now against "neo-Nazism".

Xi's presence at this week's anniversary celebrations provides an important boost for the Kremlin leader, who has portrayed his war in Ukraine as a struggle against modern-day Nazis from the start.

Ukraine and its allies reject that characterisation as a grotesque falsehood, accusing Moscow of conducting an imperial-style invasion.

"The victory over fascism, achieved at the cost of enormous sacrifices, is of lasting significance," Putin told Xi on Thursday.

"Together with our Chinese friends, we firmly stand guard over historical truth, protect the memory of the events of the war years, and counteract modern manifestations of neo-Nazism and militarism."

Xi said the two countries, as world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, would work together to counter "unilateralism and bullying" – an implied reference to the United States.

He said they would "jointly promote the correct view of the history of World War Two, safeguard the authority and status of the United Nations, resolutely defend the rights and interests of China, Russia and the vast majority of developing countries, and work together to promote an equal, orderly, multipolar, and inclusive economic globalisation".

The two men spoke after approaching each other along a red carpet from opposite ends of one of the Kremlin's most opulent halls and shaking hands in front of the cameras. Each greeted the other as "dear friend".

POWERFUL GUEST

Xi is the most powerful of more than two dozen foreign leaders who are visiting Moscow this week to mark Thursday's 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two – a celebration of huge significance for Putin.

Domestically, it offers him a chance to rally Russians in remembrance of a historic feat that is central to the country's national identity. The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in World War Two, including many millions in Ukraine, which was also devastated.

On the world stage, Putin aims to cast himself alongside Xi as a defender of the international order, and to demonstrate that years of Western sanctions have failed to isolate Russia.

Putin last week announced a unilateral three-day ceasefire in the war with Ukraine, beginning on Thursday. Ukraine has not committed to abide by it, calling it a ruse by Putin to create the impression he wants to end the war. Instead, it has declared its willingness to join a ceasefire lasting at least 30 days.

Both countries are under pressure from US President Donald Trump to reach a peace deal, and Washington has threatened repeatedly to walk away from talks unless there is clear progress.

Ukraine targeted Moscow with drones for three days earlier this week, but the skies above the capital were calm on Thursday. With so many foreign leaders present, any attacks during the May 9 events could embarrass Putin and would likely draw a tough response from Moscow.

A Ukrainian military spokesperson told Reuters that Russian troops had continued to conduct assaults in several areas on the eastern front, despite the ceasefire. The air force said Russian aircraft had launched guided bombs on the Sumy region of northern Ukraine three times.

But the air force also said there had been no Russian missiles or drones in Ukrainian airspace since the Kremlin-sponsored ceasefire kicked in.

Chinese troops will take part in Friday's military parade on Red Square, the centrepiece of the commemorations. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged countries not to send their militaries to participate, saying it would go against some countries' declared neutrality in the war.

Xi has called for talks to end the conflict in Ukraine and has accused the US of stoking it with weapons supplies to Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has in the past urged him to try to persuade Putin to halt the war.

Xi, whose country is locked in a tariff war with the United States, is expected to sign numerous agreements to deepen the "no limits" strategic partnership that Russia and China signed in 2022, less than three weeks before Putin sent his army into Ukraine.

China is Russia's biggest trading partner and has thrown Moscow an economic lifeline that has helped it navigate Western sanctions. China buys more Russian oil and gas than any other country.