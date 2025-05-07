China's Xi set to begin Russia visit in symbolic show of support for Putin against West

Xi, whose country is locked in a tariff war with the US, is expected to sign numerous agreements

(Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to start a four-day visit to Russia on Wednesday, giving President Vladimir Putin an important diplomatic boost at a time when the Russian leader is keen to show his country is not isolated on the world stage.

Xi, whose country is locked in a tariff war with the United States, is expected to sign numerous agreements to deepen the already tight "no limits" strategic partnership with Moscow, which has consistently seen China crowned Russia's biggest trading partner.

China buys more Russian oil and gas than any other country and has thrown Moscow an economic lifeline that has helped it navigate Western sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.

Despite recent efforts under US President Donald Trump to reset US-Russia ties, Putin is expected to present a united front with Xi against Washington, whose dominance and "exceptionalism" both countries have questioned, arguing for a more multipolar world instead.

Xi wrote that China and Russia must "firmly maintain the post-war international order" in a signed article published by Russian media on Wednesday.

"The two sides should jointly resist any attempt to disrupt and undermine China-Russia friendship and mutual trust," read the text of the article, Chinese state media reported.

"China and Russia have always firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the visit "one of the central events in Russian-Chinese relations this year" in a news briefing this week.

Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said in February that Washington would try to disrupt Russia's close ties with countries like China. Days later, Xi and Putin reaffirmed their countries' "no limits partnership".

Both countries are aiming to show their "unbreakable bond" and demonstrate that the US "reverse Nixon" approach won't work, said Yun Sun, a China politics analyst at the Stimson Center in Washington.

MILITARY PARADE

Xi, who has told Putin that the two have a chance to drive "changes the world has not seen in a century", is due to hold talks with Putin on Thursday and to join other world leaders on Moscow's Red Square on Friday to watch a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies over Nazi Germany.

The event, which will also feature Chinese troops, comes at a time when Trump is trying to push Moscow and Kyiv to find a way to end the war in Ukraine with both sides so far blaming each other for a lack of progress.

Ukraine's foreign ministry on Tuesday urged countries not to participate in the May 9 parade, saying any such participation would go against some countries' declared neutrality in the war.

But Xi, who has called for talks to end the conflict and has accused the US of stoking the war with weapons supplies to Kyiv, will be attending anyway, according to Beijing and the Kremlin, which has accused Ukraine of threatening the safety of the event, something Kyiv has denied.

Yuri Ushakov, a top Kremlin aide, on Tuesday likened the event and others around it to a summit, saying it was an indicator of what he said was Russia's growing authority in the world.

"The World War Two focus is about the post-war international order and now the US is dismantling or undermining it. So China and Russia will frame themselves as the defenders of the international order and the UN system, and oppose US unilateralism and hegemony," added Sun, the analyst.

Moscow and Beijing sealed their "no limits" strategic partnership days before Putin, who in recent months has described China as an ally, sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Putin and Xi will discuss the "most sensitive" issues, including energy cooperation and the proposed but yet to be built Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China, Ushakov, the top Kremlin aide, said.

Putin is expected to visit China at the end of August or the start of September, Ushakov added.