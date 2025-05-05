UN chief urges 'maximum restraint' in Pakistan, India standoff

He called for avoidance of confrontation in case of any situation that could spin out of control

(AFP) - Pakistan and India must exert "maximum restraint" and step back from the brink of war, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Monday, as tensions between the South Asian neighbors soared.

The statement comes after a deadly attack on tourists on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir last month, sparking a series of heated threats and diplomatic tit-for-tat measures.

On Monday Pakistan conducted a second missile test since the standoff began.

Relations have reached "a boiling point," Guterres told reporters in New York, adding that they were at their "highest in years."

"It is also essential – especially at this critical hour – to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control," the secretary-general warned.

"Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink." International pressure has been piled on both New Delhi and Islamabad to de-escalate.

Pakistan has called for an independent probe into the incident.

The UN Security Council was due to meet behind closed doors later Monday at Pakistan's request over the crisis.