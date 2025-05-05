Pakistan conducts successful trial of another missile amid tension

This is the second successful trial of missiles in the last few days

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan has conducted successful trial of Fatah missile having a range of 120 kilometres.

Pakistan conducted launch of Abdali Weapon System - a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres – last week.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile trial has been conducted as part of Indus exercises to assess the state of preparedness.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the COAS felicitated the team of army officers, scientists and engineers, who worked to ensure the successful trial.

Earlier, Pakistan conducted successful training launch of Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres, which the ISPR said was part of the Indus exercise aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features.

The training launch was witnessed by the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, as well as scientists and engineers.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.

They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan’s strategic forces to ensure credible minimum deterrence and safeguard national security.

STATE OF PREPAREDNESS

On Friday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir presided over a special Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

The forum conducted a comprehensive review of the prevailing geo-strategic environment, with particular emphasis on the current Pakistan-India standoff and the broader regional security calculus.

The forum reaffirmed the unflinching resolve of the Pakistan armed forces to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against any aggression or misadventure.

The COAS lauded the unwavering professionalism, steadfast morale, and operational preparedness of the armed forces, standing in unity with the people of Pakistan to defend the homeland at all costs. He underscored the critical importance of heightened vigilance and proactive readiness across all fronts.

The forum expressed grave concern over the intensification of Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, particularly in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam incident, as well as the continued targeting of innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian occupation forces.

