US, UK issue new travel advisory for citizens amid Pak-India tensions



ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Several countries including United States (US), Russia and United Kingdom (UK) issued new travel advisories to their citizens amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

The UK Foreign Office has advised its citizens to avoid travel within 10 kilometers of Pak-India border.

The UK warned its citizens not to travel to most parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Canadian government has also updated its travel advisory for Pakistan, urging citizens to be more cautious.

Canada has advised against all travel to Jammu and Kashmir, citing security concerns.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has cautioned its nationals against visiting parts of Pakistan where military operation is underway.

The US State Department has also revised its travel advisory for Pakistan, particularly warning against travel to the Line of Control (LoC), Balochistan, and former FATA areas.

Similarly, Russia has also advised its citizens to avoid travel to Pakistan due to the current geo-political tensions.

Australia has also issued updated travel advisory for its citizens amid escalating volatility between the neighbouring countries.

Earlier, Indian forces resorted to firing on the Line of Control (LoC), targeting the Kayani and Mandal sectors, according to security sources.

The incident happened on midnight of April 29-30.

The Pakistan Army responded promptly and effectively, silencing enemy guns and doing considerable damage.

Several Indian posts were reportedly destroyed in the retaliatory strikes, including the Chakpatra post located inside India-occupied Kashmir, which was said to have been completely reduced to ruins.

Security officials described the cross-border aggression as a manifestation of New Delhi’s increasing hostility, noting that India had earlier evacuated civilian populations from border villages in the occupied region and had launched a crackdown targeting Muslim communities there.