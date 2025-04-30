Post-Pahalgam standoff persists as Indian forces breach LoC ceasefire

Pakistan Army responds effectively and silences enemy guns

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - In a serious breach of the ceasefire, Indian forces resorted to firing on the Line of Control (LoC), targeting the Kayani and Mandal sectors, according to security sources.

The incident happened on midnight of April 29-30.

The Pakistan Army responded promptly and effectively, silencing enemy guns and doing considerable damage. Several Indian posts were reportedly destroyed in the retaliatory strikes, including the Chakpatra post located inside India-occupied Kashmir, which was said to have been completely reduced to ruins.

Security officials described the cross-border aggression as a manifestation of New Delhi’s increasing hostility, noting that India had earlier evacuated civilian populations from border villages in the occupied region and had launched a crackdown targeting Muslim communities there.

The officials further stressed that the Pakistan Army remained on high alert and stood fully prepared to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity, vowing a "befitting response" to any assault.

Earlier, four fighter jets of Indian Air Force retreated after the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) took swift and vigilant action near the Line of Control (LoC).

Security sources said four Indian Rafael jets conducted patrolling within Indian geographical limits over India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the night between April 29 and 30.

The PAF aircraft promptly detected the presence of these Indian fighter jets. In response to the swift and vigilant action by the Pakistan Air Force, the Indian jets retreated, security sources added.

PAKISTAN SHOOTS DOWN TWO QUADCOPTERS

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Army shot down another Indian quadcopter along the Line of Control (LoC), making it the second Indian drone taken down in a single day, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, the Pakistan Army continues to give a strong and fitting response to India at the LoC. The latest quadcopter was shot down in the Satwal sector, where it was found conducting surveillance inside Pakistani territory. The downed drone has been identified as a Phantom-4.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Army downed a quadcopter belonging to the Indian Army's 5 Assam Regiment in Manawar Sector near Bhimber.

Defence experts say India's irresponsible actions are further escalating tensions. They add that this incident clearly reflects the Pakistan Army's professional capability, preparedness, and vigilance.

INDIA'S TERRORISM AND BELLIGERENCE

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Tuesday India was perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan and had levelled baseless allegations about the Pahalgam massacre.

The ISPR DG, at the outset of his presser, shed light on the role of India in orchestrating terrorist activities in Pakistan. He revealed how serving Indian army officers were confessing that India was involved in terror activities in Pakistan - from Lahore to Balochistan.

Explaining the Indian terror nexus in Pakistan, he said how a serving Indian army officer was in continuous contact with a terrorist who was involved in IED blasts in Bhimber and Jalalpur Jattan. He said in these extremist activities, Majeed, the terrorist, received financial compensation from his Indian handlers: Major Sandeep Verma alias Sameer, Subedar Sukvinder alias Sikander and Havildar Amit alias Adil Aman

Further, he provided what he called the 'irrefutable' evidence regarding the involvement of India in terror activities in Pakistan.

He stated: “On April 25, an Indian-trained and sponsored terrorist, who was a Pakistani citizen, was arrested near the Jhelum bus stand from whom one IED, two mobile phones, and Rs70,000 were recovered.”

He said India levelled allegation on Pakistan after orchestrating terrosism in Pahalgam and failed to provide any evidence of its claims.

He added that seven days have passed since the Pahalgam attack but not a single shred of evidence has been provided to substantiate the baseless allegations made against Pakistan,” he added.

This significant press briefing by the ISPR DG came at a time when earlier Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spying quadcopter that intruded into the country’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC).

Relations between Pakistan and India have soured after attack in Pahalgam, a town in India-occupied Kashmir. At least 26 people were killed when armed men opened fire in the area. India blamed Pakistan for the incident.

Following this, India announced it would suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).