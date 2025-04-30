India intends to launch military action against Pakistan within next 24-36 hours: Atta Tarar

Attaullah Tarar said that India must remain mindful of the consequences of its reckless conduct.

Updated On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 03:56:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that the next 24 to 36 hours are crucial amid Pakistan-India escalating tension as there are credible intelligence reports that India intends to launch military strike against Pakistan.

In a statement on late Tuesday night, Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident.

Attaullah Tarar said that any such military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively. The International community must remain alive to the reality that the onus of escalatory spiral and its ensuing consequences shall squarely lie with India.

He said that India must remain mindful of the consequences of its reckless conduct and realize that the Pakistani nation remains ready to fully safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all cost.

He said that Indian self-assumed hubristic role of judge, jury and executioner in the region is reckless and vehemently rejected. Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism itself and truly understands the pain of this scourge. We have always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations anywhere in the world, he said.

He said that being a responsible state, Pakistan open-heartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth.

Unfortunately, rather than pursuing the path of reason, India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond, he said.

Tarar said that evasion of credible investigations is in itself sufficient evidence exposing India's real motives. Consciously making strategic decisions hostage to public sentiments, purposefully trumped up for securing political objectives, is unfortunate and deplorable.

