Iran and the US prepare for a second round of negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program in Rome

That talks are even happening represent a historic moment

ROME (AP) — Iran and the United States prepared Saturday for a second round of negotiations over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program in Rome.

The talks in Italy over Easter weekend again will hinge on U.S. billionaire Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Mideast envoy of President Donald Trump, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Whether the two men find common ground in the high-stakes negotiations could mean success or failure in the talks.

That talks are even happening represent a historic moment, given the decades of enmity between the two countries since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and U.S. Embassy hostage crisis. Trump in his first term unilaterally withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018, setting off years of attacks and negotiations that failed to restore the accord that drastically limited Tehran’s enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

At risk is a possible American or Israeli military strike on Iran’s nuclear sites, or the Iranians following through on their threats to pursue an atomic weapon. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East have spiked over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and after U.S. airstrikes on targeting Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels killed more than 70 people and wounded dozens more.

“I’m for stopping Iran, very simply, from having a nuclear weapon,” Trump said Friday. “I want Iran to be great and prosperous and terrific.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei wrote Saturday on the social platform X that Iran “always demonstrated, with good faith and a sense of responsibility, its commitment to diplomacy as a civilized way to resolve issues.”

“We are aware that it is not a smooth path but we take every step with open eyes, relying also on the past experiences,” he added.