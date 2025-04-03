US not to impose visa restrictions on 40 countries, including Pakistan

World World US not to impose visa restrictions on 40 countries, including Pakistan

President Donald Trump had on January 20 issued an executive order imposing travel restriction

Follow on Published On: Thu, 03 Apr 2025 12:16:44 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The Trump administration has halted the proposed visa restrictions on citizens of more than 40 countries, including Pakistan.

President Donald Trump had on January 20 issued an executive order imposing travel restriction which “aimed at protecting the United States from terrorism and security threats.”

The order was to be implemented on March 21. However, the deadline set by the administration passed quietly, and later, the State Department confirmed that no new timeline had been given for enforcing the restrictions.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce announced in a press conference that no date had been set for the enforcement of the visa restrictions.

According to the US media, the administration had classified countries into different categories. Pakistan was placed on the orange list which meant that citizens would have to undergo strict scrutiny and interviews to obtain a visa.

The US administration faced internal disagreements, legal complexities, and diplomatic pressure in implementing this policy. More than 30 US lawmakers urged President Trump to completely abandon the controversial travel ban, arguing that it would not only harm the economy and diplomatic relations but also have no significant benefits on US national security.