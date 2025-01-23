Saudi Arabia plans 600bn dollars in new US investment, trade over four years

Trump affirmed his keenness to work with the Kingdom

(Web Desk) – Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman told President Donald Trump that the kingdom wants to put $600 billion into expanded investment and trade with the United States over the next four years, the Saudi State news agency said early on Thursday.

The crown prince expressed it during a phone call with Trump, who took oath for his second term on January 20.

During the call, the crown prince conveyed the congratulations of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his own congratulations to the President on the occasion of his inauguration, and wished the friendly American people more progress and prosperity under the President's leadership.

The two leaders discussed ways for cooperation between the Kingdom and the US to promote peace, security and stability in the Middle East, in addition to enhancing bilateral cooperation to combat terrorism.

The leaders also discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties in various areas, and the crown prince noted the US administration’s ability to create unprecedented economic prosperity and opportunity through anticipated reforms in the United States, and that the Kingdom seeks to participate in these opportunities for partnership and investment.

The US president expressed his appreciation and thanked the Saudi leadership for their congratulations, and affirmed his keenness to work with the Kingdom on all that benefits the interests of both countries.

Trump said following his inauguration on Monday that he would consider making Saudi Arabia his first destination for a foreign visit if Riyadh agreed to buy $500 billion worth of American products, similar to what he did in his first term.

"I did it with Saudi Arabia last time because they agreed to buy $450 billion worth of our product. I said I'll do it but you have to buy American product, and they agreed to do that," Trump said, referring to his 2017 visit to the Gulf kingdom.