China vice president meets with Elon Musk ahead of Trump inauguration

World World China vice president meets with Elon Musk ahead of Trump inauguration

US President-elect invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the inauguration

Follow on Published On: Mon, 20 Jan 2025 08:53:27 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Vice President Han Zheng met on Sunday with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other members of the U.S. business community in Washington D.C., the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Han told Musk he "welcomed Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab and other U.S. companies to seize the opportunities and share in the benefits of China's development, and contribute to the growth of China-U.S. economic and trade relations," the report said.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the inauguration after winning last year's presidential election. Xi has sent Han in his place.