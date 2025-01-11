Battle against Los Angeles fires gains ground as intense winds ease

Firefighters finally started gaining control over two major wildfires Los Angeles on Friday.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Firefighters finally started gaining control over two major wildfires on the eastern and western flanks of Los Angeles on Friday (Jan 10) as fierce winds that supercharged the fires for days finally eased.

Six simultaneous wildfires have devastated Los Angeles County neighbourhoods since Tuesday, killing 10 people and destroying nearly 10,000 structures, with those figures expected to grow.

With thousands of people suddenly homeless and the thickening smoke leading US officials to declare a public health emergency, firefighters reported progress in arresting the Palisades Fire on the western edge of the city and the Eaton Fire in the foothills east of the sprawling metropolis.

After burning out of control for days, despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters attacking the blazes from the air and on the ground, the Palisades Fire was 8 per cent contained and the Eaton Fire 3 per cent. Cal Fire said both containment levels had been 0 per cent until Friday.

Even so, the fires combined had consumed more than 313,700 hectares - or 137sqkm – two-and-a-half times the land area of Manhattan.

"We are doing everything we can to bring the situation under control, and success has been reported," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said at a news conference.

"We know that we're going to have a possible increase in the force of the winds at the beginning of next week, and getting Los Angeles prepared - doing everything we can to save lives - that is our No 1 job."

Conditions in the Los Angeles area will improve through the weekend, with sustained winds slowing to about 32kmh, gusting between 56kmh and 80kmh, according to the National Weather Service, a respite from recent wind gusts of 130kmh.

Any easing would allow more crucial support from aircraft dropping water and fire retardant on the flaming hills.

"It's not as gusty, so that should help firefighters," NWS meteorologist Allison Santorelli said, adding that conditions were still critical with low humidity and dry vegetation.

Farther south in San Diego, winds will pick up, with sustained winds of 64kmh and gusts up to 110kmh, creating dangerous fire conditions over the weekend, she added.

"NO WORDS"

Pacific Palisades residents who ventured back to their devastated neighbourhoods were shocked to find brick chimneys looming over charred waste and burnt-out vehicles as acrid smoke lingered in the air.

"I can't describe it," 44-year-old psychiatrist Kelly Foster said as she combed through the ashy rubble where her home once stood.

"I have no words."

Officials have imposed a curfew in mandatory evacuation zones for the Palisades and Eaton Fires to prevent looting.

California National Guard members also have begun to arrive to free up firefighters and police.

On Friday morning, hundreds of people streamed into a parking lot near the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena for donated clothing, diapers and bottled water.

Eventually, police forced the makeshift aid centre, set up near the epicentre of the Eaton Fire, to make way for the growing number of first responders staged nearby.

Denise Doss, 63, said authorities earlier had stopped her from checking on the nearby Altadena home she shares with her 86-year-old father, citing risks of burning embers and potentially ruptured gas lines.

Another Altadena resident picking up supplies, 78-year-old Everett Wilson, said his home escaped the flames but he worries about looters: "I just don't want someone to take my stuff."

Meanwhile, false evacuation messages sent by an automated alert system further frayed the nerves of Angelenos. Officials vowed to fix the problem.

Tens of thousands of homes were without power, and air quality is a major concern.

BILLIONS IN LOSSES

Many Altadena residents said they were worried government resources would go to wealthier areas and that insurers might short-change those who cannot afford to contest denials of fire claims.

Catastrophic losses are already weighing on insurers, which are bracing for billions of dollars in potential claims.

Private forecaster AccuWeather estimated the damage and economic loss at US$135 billion to US$150 billion, portending an arduous recovery and soaring homeowners' insurance costs.

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara called on insurers on Friday to suspend pending non-renewals and cancellations that homeowners received before the fires began and to extend the grace period for payments.

Biden has declared the fires a major disaster and said the US government would reimburse 100 per cent of the recovery for the next six months.

In a call with Mayor Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday he reiterated his pledge to provide California with resources to fight the blazes and rebuild.

On Jan 20, the Democratic president hands over the reins of government to his successor, Republican Donald Trump.

The president-elect, along with his allies, has sought to blame the Democratic state and local officials as well environmentalists for the Los Angeles disaster, which scientists say is the latest in weather extremes triggered by climate change.

BONE-DRY CONDITIONS MEET SANTA ANA WINDS

The fires erupted across Los Angeles after months without rain and the arrival this week of fierce Santa Ana winds blowing hot, dry air over the region outside the traditional fire season.

City and fire officials have said hydrants in the urban area were not designed to handle such a massive, unprecedented wildfire.

Officials are still investigating what ignited the blazes, as flames continued to raze homes and landmarks while evacuations, closures and sports relocations continued.

Los Angeles police interviewed a possible arson suspect related to the Kenneth Fire near Calabasas but lacked enough probable cause for an arrest on that charge, Assistant Police Chief Dominic Choi told reporters on Friday.

Edison International unit Southern California Edison said insurers asked it to preserve evidence related to the Eaton Fire but that no fire agencies have connected the utility to the blaze.

