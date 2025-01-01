Thousands gather demanding death row for Bangladesh's ousted PM Hasina

The rally, organised by 'Students Against Discrimination' (SAD), occurred at the Dhaka University

DHAKA (Reuters) – Thousands gathered in the heart of Bangladesh's capital on Tuesday to join a 'March for Unity,' demanding capital punishment for the country's ousted former premier, Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India.

The rally, organised by 'Students Against Discrimination' (SAD), occurred at Dhaka University's Shahid Minar. SAD, a student group that led the mass movement to overthrow Hasina’s 16-year rule, spearheaded the event.

An organiser told Reuters that at least 5,000 people from across the country attended the rally, calling for expedited legal action against Hasina for alleged crimes against humanity during her tenure.

They also asked the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus to declare the 'July proclamation' by January 15.

The July uprising that led to Hasina’s ousting began as protests over a controversial public service quota. It escalated when law enforcement opened fire on student demonstrators, killing at least 2,000 and injuring over 50,000.

The month-long movement gained momentum as citizens joined in, culminating in Hasina's flight to India on August 5, a milestone declared by the students as 'the end of fascism' in the South Asian nation.