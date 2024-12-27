Occupied Kashmir Assembly's resolution for restoration of Article 370 reignites storm in BJP

Motion urged India to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s special status

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly had passed a landmark resolution on November 8, 2024, calling for the restoration of Article 370, reigniting a fierce political storm and drawing sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The resolution, approved by a majority vote despite BJP's opposition, seeks to reinstate the region’s special constitutional status, which was revoked in 2019. It was tabled by National Conference (NC) leader and Jammu and Kashmir’s Deputy Chief Minister, Chaudhary Surinder Singh.

The motion urged the Indian government to initiate dialogue for restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and constitutional safeguards. Additionally, it called for a balanced approach to prioritize the rights and aspirations of the region's residents, highlighting the ongoing debate over the constitutional and political future of Jammu and Kashmir.

This development comes amid growing discontent over the Srinagar 2035 Master Plan, which proposes resettling 3.4 million non-native Indians in the region. The resolution raised concerns over forced demographic changes, house demolitions, and the marginalization of the Muslim-majority population.

Despite BJP’s resistance, the Kashmiri leadership reaffirmed their commitment to the aspirations outlined in United Nations resolutions. The Assembly emphasized protecting the region’s cultural and demographic integrity, rejecting any plans to dilute its identity under the guise of development.

Observers see this resolution as a critical moment in the ongoing struggle for Jammu and Kashmir’s political autonomy, with local voices challenging New Delhi's broader agenda of consolidating control over the region.