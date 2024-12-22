Six killed in Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced people in Gaza, civil emergency says

World World Six killed in Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced people in Gaza, civil emergency says

Gaza's health ministry said there was ongoing heavy bombing of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

Follow on Published On: Sun, 22 Dec 2024 09:22:25 PKT

CAIRO (Reuters) – Six people were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza, the civil emergency service reported on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, At least 10 Palestinians, including two children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two houses in the Nuseirat refugee camp and Deir Al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip, medics told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Gaza's health ministry said there was ongoing intense and heavy bombing of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, which it said was occurring in an "unprecedented manner" and without prior warning.

The hospital is one of only three barely operational medical facilities on the northern edge of the enclave, where the Israeli army has been operating since October.

"The bombing is being conducted with explosives and tank fire, directly targeting us while we are present inside the hospital departments," the ministry said.

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 25 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, medics said, including at least eight in an apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp and at least 10, including seven children, in the town of Jabalia.

Mediators have yet to secure a ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas after more than a year of conflict.

Sources close to the discussions told Reuters on Thursday that Qatar and Egypt had been able to resolve some differences between the warring parties but sticking points remained.

Israel began its assault on Gaza after Hamas-led fighters attacked Israeli communities on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel says about 100 hostages are still being held, but it is unclear how many are alive.

Authorities in Gaza say Israel's campaign has killed more than 45,000 Palestinians and displaced most of the population of 2.3 million. Much of the coastal enclave is in ruins.