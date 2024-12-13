Indian Navy's outdated technology a threat to human, sea lives

India continues to spend on nuclear submarines, even as 140 million live below poverty

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Indian Navy’s reliance on outdated and underdeveloped technology raised serious concerns about its safety standards, environmental impact, and operational reliability.

Over the past decade, at least 15 major incidents involving the Indian Navy have been reported, including the 2014 fire aboard the INS Sindhuratna, which claimed two lives.

In another episode, India’s first nuclear-powered submarine, INS Arihant, was rendered non-functioning for 10 months, sparking fears of environmental contamination. Similarly, the construction of INS Arighat faced a three-year delay, casting doubts on India’s capability to develop advanced military platforms.

Corruption within the procurement process of the Indian Navy has further compromised its operational effectiveness. Cases such as the kickbacks in a 2006 arms deal, irregularities in the 2013 torpedo contract, and mismanagement in the acquisition of local weapons systems in 2019 have raised questions about the quality of naval equipment and transparency in defense acquisitions.

India’s use of substandard materials in its nuclear technology poses significant environmental risks, increasing the chances of underwater nuclear accidents.

Furthermore, the mishandling of radioactive materials presents grave threats to marine ecosystems and the health of personnel.

Despite these challenges, India continues to spend billions on expanding its fleet of nuclear submarines, even as 140 million of its citizens live below the poverty line.

To mitigate these risks, South Asian nations must work together to establish a joint framework focused on maritime safety, environmental protection, and conflict resolution. Regular audits, accountability measures, and international cooperation with organizations like the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are crucial to ensuring nuclear safety and sustainability in the region.