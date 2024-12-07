At least 30 killed in Gaza as Qatar holds hope for ceasefire

Sat, 07 Dec 2024 22:18:13 PKT

CAIRO (Reuters) - Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 30 Palestinians on Saturday, local health officials said, as Qatar voiced hope of fresh momentum in efforts to reach a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the reported strikes in Gaza City and Rafah.

Palestinian health officials said dozens were also wounded across the enclave on Saturday. The territory's health ministry doesn't differentiate between civilians and militants in the daily death tallies, and Reuters could not independently verify the figures.

The Israeli military said that on Friday it killed several Hamas militants who were identified as operating from a structure in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Palestinian health officials said at least 20 people, including six children and five women, were killed in that attack.

Israel accuses the Islamist group of using civilian population and property as shields. Hamas denies this.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Qatar was engaging with the incoming Trump administration on Gaza after sensing fresh momentum for ceasefire talks following the US election.

Donald Trump's Middle East envoy has travelled to Qatar and Israel to kick-start the US President elect's diplomatic push for a ceasefire and hostage release deal before his inauguration on Jan. 20, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters on Thursday.

Hamas said on Saturday a ceasefire agreement could only be reached if it secured an end to the war in Gaza, reaffirming its outstanding position. Israel says the war can only end once Hamas is eradicated.

"Stopping the war and aggression is the condition for any agreement," said a Hamas statement, quoting a top official of the group, Mohammad Darwish.

Hamas has not appointed a new leader after Israel killed the group's chief, Yahya Al-Sinwar, in Gaza on Oct 17, but the statement described Darwish as the head of the leading council.