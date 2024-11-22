Putin says Russia will keep testing new missile in combat

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 23:40:05 PKT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would keep testing its new Oreshnik hypersonic missile in combat and had a stock ready for use.

Putin was speaking a day after Russia fired the new intermediate-range weapon into Ukraine for the first time, a step he said was prompted by Ukraine's use of US ballistic missiles and British cruise missiles to hit Russia.

The Kremlin leader described the missile's first use as a successful test, and said more would follow.

"We will continue these tests, including in combat conditions, depending on the situation and the nature of the security threats that are created for Russia," he said in televised comments to defence officials and missile developers.

"Moreover, we have a stock of such products, a stock of such systems ready for use."

Intermediate missiles have a range of 3,000-5,500 km (1,860-3,415 miles), which would enable them to strike anywhere in Europe or the western United States from Russia.

Security experts said the novel feature of the Oreshnik missile was that it carried multiple warheads capable of simultaneously striking different targets - something usually associated with longer-range intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to carry nuclear warheads.

The firing of the missile was part of a sharp rise in tensions this week as both Ukraine and Russia have struck each other's territory with increasingly potent weapons.

Moscow says that by giving the green light for Ukraine to fire Western missiles deep inside Russia, the U.S. and its allies are entering into direct conflict with Russia. On Tuesday, Putin approved policy changes that lowered the threshold for Russia to use nuclear weapons in response to an attack with conventional weapons.

SEVERE ESCALATION

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's use of the new missile amounted to "a clear and severe escalation" in the war and called for strong worldwide condemnation. He said Ukraine was working on developing new types of air defence to counter "new risks".

The Kremlin said the firing of the Oreshnik was a warning to the West against taking further "reckless" actions and decisions in support of Ukraine.