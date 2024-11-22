China expands visa-free access to Japan, Bulgaria and other countries

World World China expands visa-free access to Japan, Bulgaria and other countries

China has previously granted visa-free arrangements for South Korea

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 17:54:28 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will expand its visa-free arrangements to include Japan, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro and other countries, effective from Nov 30, 2024, to Dec 31, 2025, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

It will also extend the visa-free stay period to 30 days from 15 days for citizens of all 38 countries within its visa-free program, state television CCTV reported.

Also Read: China to offer visa-free travel to travellers from six countries

China has previously granted visa-free arrangements for South Korea and some European countries to boost tourism and trade amid a sluggish economy.