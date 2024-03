China to offer visa-free travel to travellers from six countries

World World China to offer visa-free travel to travellers from six countries

Beijing will grant visas to Swiss, Irish, Hungarians, Aussies, Belgians, Luxembourgers from March 14

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 09:33:01 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will offer visa-free travel to nationals from Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Australia, Belgium and Luxemborg from March 14, foreign minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.