US Senate rejects bids to block military sales to Israel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The US Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to block three resolutions that would have halted the transfer of some US weapons to Israel, introduced by progressives concerned about the human rights catastrophe faced by Palestinians in Gaza.

All of the votes in favour came from the Democratic caucus, while "no" votes came from both Democrats and Republicans, underscoring the divide within President Biden's Democratic party over policy toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Seventy-nine of the 100 senators voted against advancing a resolution that would have blocked sales of tank rounds to Israel, while 18 approved it and one voted present. Seventy-eight opposed a second measure, which would have stopped the shipment of mortar rounds, while 19 supported it and one voted present.

And 80 voted against a third measure that would have stopped shipments of joint direct attack munitions (JDAMS) kits, with 17 in favour and one voting present. The kits, which convert a standard unguided bomb using fins and a GPS guidance system into a guided weapon, are made by Boeing.

The "resolutions of disapproval" were filed by Senator Bernie Sanders, a progressive independent who caucuses with Democrats, and co-sponsored by a handful of Democrats who also have been critics of the treatment of civilians in the war.

A decades-long tradition of strong bipartisan support for Israel in Congress meant the resolutions were never likely to pass, but backers hoped significant support in the Senate would encourage Israel's government and Biden's administration to do more to protect Palestinian civilians.

Sanders had filed a total of six resolutions, covering some $20 billion in weapons for Israel, but brought up only three for votes this week.

The Biden administration opposed the resolutions. In a list of 11 talking points sent to Democratic senators, it said, among other things, that providing military equipment to Israel is investment in Israel's long-term security, as it faces threats from Iran and elsewhere, and that the administration is "working constantly" to improve conditions in Gaza.

HUMANITARIAN CATASTROPHE

Most of Gaza's population of 2.3 million people has been displaced and the enclave is at risk of famine, more than a year into Israel's war against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave. Gaza health officials say more than 43,922 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive.

Sanders said the military aid to Israel violates US law barring weapons sales to human rights abusers, noting the many deaths of children and older Palestinians, and accusing Israel of blocking aid shipments.

"It is time to tell the Netanyahu government that they cannot use US taxpayer dollars and American weapons in violation of US and international law and our moral values," Sanders said in a Senate speech before the vote.

Opponents said the timing of the resolutions was inappropriate as Israel faces threats from militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, and arch-enemy Iran.

"Israel is surrounded by enemies dedicated to its annihilation," the Senate's Democratic majority leader, Chuck Schumer, said in a Senate speech before the votes.

But it could have been the last chance to stop any weapons sales before Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

Many US Muslims voted against Trump's Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, in this month's presidential election, citing the administration's support for Israel. But Trump in his first term strongly supported the conservative Netanyahu's government.

Israel says it has been working to address humanitarian needs and the main problem with aid deliveries was UN distribution challenges. Its embassy in Washington did not respond this week to a request for comment on Sanders' resolutions.

Biden, whose term ends in January, has strongly backed Israel since Hamas-led gunmen attacked in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

The Biden administration last month told Israel it had 30 days to improve the flow of aid to Gaza or risk consequences to US military assistance. After that period, Washington said on Nov. 12 it concluded that Israel had made progress and was not currently impeding aid to Gaza. Many aid groups disagreed.

US law gives Congress the right to stop major foreign weapons sales by passing resolutions of disapproval. Although no such resolution has both passed Congress and survived a presidential veto, the law requires the Senate to vote if a resolution is filed. Such resolutions have at times led to angry debates embarrassing to past presidents.