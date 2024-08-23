At least 10 dead as Indian passenger bus with 40 onboard plunges into river in Nepal

"The bus is lying on the bank of the river,” DSP Deepkumar Raya of Tanahun District Police said

Updated On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024 12:47:39 PKT

(Reuters) - At least 10 passengers were killed on Friday when an Indian bus with 40 onboard plunged into a river in the Tanahun district in Nepal, India media reported, citing Nepal Police.

The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into river Marsyangdi at around 11:30 am, DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office Tanahun said.

A team of 45 Armed Police Force personnel, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Madhav Paudel, has started rescue operation.Twenty-nine people have been rescued, Xinhua news agency quoted local police as saying.

