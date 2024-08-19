Trump posts image of fake Taylor Swift endorsement

World World Trump posts image of fake Taylor Swift endorsement

Trump posts image of fake Taylor Swift endorsement

Follow on Published On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 23:58:32 PKT

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump has posted a fake social media image of pop superstar Taylor Swift asking people to vote for him in the November election.

A Sunday entry by the Republican candidate on Truth Social showed Swift dressed in red, white and blue with a caption that said "Taylor Swift Wants You To Vote For Donald Trump."

"I accept!" Trump wrote.

Swift has not publicly endorsed a candidate in the 2024 race but has supported Democrats in the past.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The singer backed President Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris in 2020. Harris is set to be formally nominated as the 2024 Democratic candidate at the party's national convention in Chicago this week. She also criticized Trump in a 2020 documentary.

Spokespeople for Swift and Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump also posted photos of young women wearing "Swifties for Trump" shirts, and a satirical article with the headline "Swifties Turning to Trump After ISIS Foiled Taylor Swift Concert."

Swift canceled three shows in Vienna this month after authorities said they had foiled a planned attack. Local officials arrested a 19-year-old man who they said was inspired by Islamic State.

