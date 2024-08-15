Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman fears for his life

Prince told US Congress members that there was a risk of an assassination attempt against him

RIYADH (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed concerns about the possibility of being assassinated.

According to Politico magazine, Prince Mohammed bin Salman told US Congress members that there was a risk of an attempt on his life.

He indicated that his efforts to restore Saudi-Israeli relations and cooperation with the US have put his life in danger.

At one point, he referenced the assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, who was killed following the Camp David Accords with Israel.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman also informed US lawmakers that any potential agreement with Israel should include a genuine path to establishing a Palestinian state, especially amidst rising Arab anger against Israel.

It may be noted that in February, Saudi Arabia informed the US that it would not establish diplomatic relations with Israel until a Palestinian state was established within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

But, to the prince's chagrin, the Israeli government has been unwilling to include a credible path to a Palestinian state in the pact.

“The way he put it was, ‘Saudis care very deeply about this, and the street throughout the Middle East cares deeply about this, and my tenure as the keeper of the holy sites of Islam will not be secure if I don’t address what is the most pressing issue of justice in our region,’” said one of the people with knowledge of conversations the crown prince has had with regional and American leaders.

In January this year, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated that Saudi Arabia could recognise Israel if the Palestinian issue was resolved.