US, Qatar and Egypt push urgent talks with Israel and Hamas on Aug 15

The three countries said in a joint statement the talks could take place in either Doha or Cairo

Follow on Published On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 09:29:02 PKT

CAIRO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar on Thursday called on Israel and Hamas to meet for negotiations on Aug. 15 in order to finalise a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.

The three countries, which have been trying to mediate a deal, said in a joint statement the talks could take place in either Doha or Cairo.

"A framework agreement is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude," they said. "There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement."

The leaders also offered to present "a final bridging proposal" resolving the remaining issues.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli negotiators would be there. The aim, he said, was "to finalize the details and implement the framework agreement."

There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

The statement came as a part of an effort by the three leaders to jumpstart talks, with growing fears of a possible broader conflict in the region involving Iran after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

A senior US administration official said there was no expectation that the agreement would be signed by next week given serious issues that include the sequencing of the exchanges between Hamas and Israel. Movement was needed on both sides of the table, the person said.

The US official said the statement was not designed to influence Iran but that any escalation would jeopardize hope of getting an Israel-Hamas deal done.

Iran's mission to the United Nations said earlier on Thursday that it was pursuing two priorities simultaneously.

"First, establishing a durable ceasefire in Gaza and the withdrawal of the occupiers from this territory," it said, as well as "punishing the aggressor" for the July 31 assassination of former Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

At least 39,699 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians.