Israel colluded with Iranian agents to bump off Haniyeh, claims UK media

Explosives were destroyed through a remote control operating from the outside of Iran

Updated On: Sat, 03 Aug 2024 12:18:29 PKT

Web Desk (Dunya News) – The British media claimed on Saturday that Israeli spy agencies killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh with the help of Iranian agents.

According to its report, the Iranian agents installed explosives in three rooms of the guest house of Ismail Haniyeh, adding that the Iranian authorities had the videos of the agents moving inside the room.

The report further said that the agents left Iran after installing explosives there, adding that explosives were destroyed through a remote control operating from the outside of Iran.

The report also claimed that earlier plan was to kill Haniyeh at the funerals of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

It must be remembered that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed inside a guesthouse in Iran where he had attended the swearing-in ceremony of new Iranian President.

