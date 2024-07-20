Biden in a tight spot amid mounting pressure from democrats to withdraw presidential campaign

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown become the latest Democrat to call for President Biden to end his campaign

President Joe Biden on Friday appealed for party unity to take on former President Donald Trump’s “dark vision,” aiming to hold off pressure from Democrats at the highest levels for him to bow out of the 2024 election.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown has become the latest Democrat to call for President Biden to end his campaign for reelection. The longtime senator is facing a tough reelection himself in one of several critical states for Democrats if they plan to maintain control of the Senate.

Citing topics like job growth and protecting Social Security, Brown said, “At this critical time, our full attention must return to these important issues. I think the President should end his campaign.”

The longtime senator represents a conservative state and is in a competitive race against Republican Bernie Moreno, who is endorsed by Trump.

Today, a dozen members of Congress have called for Biden to step aside.

