Finding long-term solution to end Israel-Palestine crisis: US dep says

Two states solution is the only way-forward

Published On: Fri, 12 Apr 2024 10:52:52 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the ongoing situation in Gaza was quite serious, efforts were underway to seek out long-term effective solution to end Israel-Palestine conflict.

During the weekly press briefing, Matthew said, the current situation in Gaza was not for any interest. It was essential for all parties to end the conflict.

He asserted that Israel would have security concerns of before Oct 7 if crisis was not resolved.

He affirmed that two-states solution was the only way forward, however, its quite difficult.

Matthew added that unfortunately, there has been a rise of anti-Semitism and islamophobia.

“We don’t want to see any hate or prejudice in any form”, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

