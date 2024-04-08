UN Security Council refers Palestinian application to become full UN member to committee

(Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Monday referred the Palestinian Authority's application to become a full member of the world body to the committee on the admission of new members.

Malta's U.N. Ambassador Vanessa Frazier proposed that the committee meet on Monday at 3 pm to consider the application. Malta is president of the Security Council for April.