Sehar Time Ramadan 29
Lahore
LHR
04:16 AM
Karachi
KHI
04:56 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:18 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:23 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:49 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application to become full UN member to committee

World

(Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Monday referred the Palestinian Authority's application to become a full member of the world body to the committee on the admission of new members.

Malta's U.N. Ambassador Vanessa Frazier proposed that the committee meet on Monday at 3 pm to consider the application. Malta is president of the Security Council for April. 

Related Topics
Israel-Palestine
United Nations (UNO)
International



