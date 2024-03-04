Election 2024 Party Position

Four killed, multiple injured in California shooting

The incident took place on Sunday evening, following a party at a residential building

(Reuters) – Four people were killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting at a residence in King City, California, authorities said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, following a party at a residential building where three male adults with gunshot wounds were pronounced dead at the scene, and a female adult was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Three other male victims with gunshot wounds were transported to a hospital in Salinas for medical treatment, the King City Police Department said in an emailed statement.

Three unidentified men exited a vehicle and shot multiple rounds at the individuals in the front yard of the house, the police department said, adding that the investigation is ongoing. 

