Schedule for Russo-Chinese contacts is being coordinated: Kremlin
World
Schedule for Russo-Chinese contacts is being coordinated: Kremlin
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a schedule for bilateral Russian-Chinese contacts was being worked out and that it would give more details on any concrete events and dates in due course.
Asked about a Bloomberg report that President Vladimir Putin is preparing to visit China for the Belt and Road Forum in October, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:
"The schedule of bilateral Russian-Chinese contacts at various levels, including at the highest level, is being coordinated. We will inform you about specific events and deadlines in a timely manner."