Schedule for Russo-Chinese contacts is being coordinated: Kremlin

29 August,2023 07:29 pm

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a schedule for bilateral Russian-Chinese contacts was being worked out and that it would give more details on any concrete events and dates in due course.

Asked about a Bloomberg report that President Vladimir Putin is preparing to visit China for the Belt and Road Forum in October, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

"The schedule of bilateral Russian-Chinese contacts at various levels, including at the highest level, is being coordinated. We will inform you about specific events and deadlines in a timely manner."