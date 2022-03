Nine people have been killed by a Russian airstrike on the Black Sea city of Mykolaiv.

ISTANBUL (AFP) - Turkey has asked Russia to help evacuate Turkish citizens stranded in the besieged city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine, Ankara’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on Sunday.

"Yesterday, we called (Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov) and asked him for his help evacuating our citizens," Cavusoglu said.