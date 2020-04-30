"I suggest we wait for the talks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

MOSCOW (AFP) - The Kremlin said it would not declare its official position ahead of talks with a Ukrainian delegation on Monday as Moscow’s assault against Ukraine went into a fifth day.

"I suggest we wait for the talks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "I would not declare any negotiating positions."

On Monday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations arrived at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border for the first talks since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to invade the Ukraine last Thursday.

Ahead of the talks, the Ukrainian presidency demanded an immediate Russian ceasefire and troop withdrawal.

President Vladimir Putin’s aide, Vladimir Medinsky, who travelled to Belarus for the talks, said Russian officials "definitely have an interest in reaching some agreements as soon as possible."

Putin had vowed to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine when he launched his offensive, accusing Kiev of orchestrating an alleged "genocide" of Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is sceptical about the possibility of a breakthrough.