KABUL (Dunya News) – Afghanistan’s Deputy Information Minister of the Taliban government Zabihullah Mujahid has said that the US assistance is not needed to fight against Islamic State in Afghanistan, while operations against Daesh are underway in various areas.

According to Afghan media, Zabihullah Mujahid said that 19 Daesh operatives were killed and 16 were arrested in the Taliban operation. “The Islamic State is cause of worry but not danger for Afghanistan. We do not need of the US help or cooperation to fight against the Daesh,” he added.

On the other hand, women protested in the Afghan’s capital Kabul, demanding that women should be included in the government and allowed to work. The Afghan women also urged the international community to put pressure on the Taliban for providing women rights.

Meanwhile, as soon as the passport office opened in Kabul, long queues formed outside. A large number of people are waiting to get passports to leave Afghanistan. As many as 100 thousands applications for passports are still pending.

Furthermore, the Afghan money changers said that smuggling of dollars from Afghanistan has increased.

According to another Afghan media report, Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Mullah Mir Khan Muttaqi met with Qatari foreign minister. The meeting was attended by senior Taliban leadership including Suhail Shaheen.

During the meeting, they discussed to promote bilateral relations and trade in Afghanistan. Qatar also showed interest to enhance further strengthening of friendly relations with Afghanistan.

Earlier on Saturday, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen ruled out any possible cooperation with the United States to fight Islamic State and snubbed offer to jointly combat terrorism in Afghanistan.