WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday praised Pakistani leadership for facilitating safe withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan.

In an interview with American radio host Glenn Beck, the former US President said that he had a great relationship with Prime Minister Imran Khan as he called him as his friend.

He said that Imran Khan was a great athlete and player like the Mickey Mantle of cricket, who was an American professional baseball player.

Trump also criticized US President Joe Biden for the withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan. Moreover, he said that Pakistanis used to respect the US more when he was President but now they don’t respect the country anymore.

Earlier today, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan over the ten billion tree tsunami program launched to overcome climate issues.

The British Prime Minister spoke to the participants in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and called the environmentally friendly steps that Pakistan had taken exemplary.

He also announced a project to plant trees in the UK and called on the international community to follow the initiative of Imran Khan to tackle climate change issues.

He further asked humanity to heed the warnings of scientists.

“We believe that someone else will clean up the mess, because that’s what someone else has always done. We’re discarding our habitats again and again on the inductive reason that we’ve gotten away with it so far, and that’s why we want to. get away with it again, he added.

“My friends, humanity’s teenage years are coming to an end and must end,” he continued.