Rare goat sold for Rs1.8 million in Rajanpur, sent off with celebration

RAJANPUR (Web Desk) - A rare goat has reportedly been sold for Rs1.8 million in Punjab’s Rajanpur district, with the unusual transaction drawing considerable attention from local residents.

According to the seller, the approximately 15-kilogram goat belongs to the Shiri breed and is considered particularly valuable because of its appearance, distinctive colouring and pedigree.

The buyer reportedly arrived to collect the animal accompanied by a large convoy of vehicles, turning what would normally be a routine livestock transaction into a festive occasion.

Drums were played as people danced to celebrate the purchase, while currency notes were reportedly showered during the ceremony. The goat was also specially decorated before being taken away by its new owner.

Guests attending the event were served beef korma and sweet rice, while a sizeable crowd gathered to watch the unusual spectacle.

The reported price of Rs1.8 million has generated considerable discussion among residents and social media users, with reactions ranging from surprise to admiration for the animal’s breed and characteristics.

Some social media users described the purchase as an expression of enthusiasm for rare and high-quality livestock, while others questioned the unusually high price paid for the goat.

The transaction has nevertheless attracted significant attention in the area, particularly because of the elaborate celebrations surrounding the animal’s departure.

Rare and pedigree livestock can command substantially higher prices than ordinary animals, particularly when buyers are interested in distinctive physical characteristics, breeding potential or bloodlines.

However, the reported price of the Rajanpur goat could not be independently verified from an official livestock market record.

The unusual sale has meanwhile become a talking point locally, with the goat’s festive departure adding an entertaining twist to what was an exceptionally expensive livestock transaction.



