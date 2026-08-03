US speedcuber Tommy Cherry sets blindfolded Rubik's Cube World Record

(Web Desk) - American speedcuber Tommy Cherry has reclaimed the Guinness World Record for solving a Rubik's Cube blindfolded after completing the puzzle in just 11.56 seconds.

The 21-year-old achieved the feat during the Mid-Atlantic Quiet Championship 2026 held in Branchburg, New Jersey, on June 28, setting a new world record in the 3×3×3 blindfolded Rubik's Cube event.

Cherry broke the previous record of 11.67 seconds, which had been set by Australia's Charlie Eggins at a competition in Sydney on January 10, 2026.

The American speedcuber first claimed the world record in 2021 with a time of 15.27 seconds and has steadily improved his performances, repeatedly lowering the benchmark over the years.

Cherry and Eggins also jointly hold the world record for the fastest average time in the blindfolded 3×3×3 Rubik's Cube event, with an average of 14.05 seconds.

Reacting to his latest achievement, Cherry said he was delighted to regain the world record, describing it as his first since 2024. He expressed hope of continuing to improve his performance and holding on to the title for years to come.

