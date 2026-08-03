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Lucky number 7 wins North Carolina man $1 million lottery prize

Lucky number 7 wins North Carolina man $1 million lottery prize
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Summary Munoz said the number holds personal significance as he was born on the 7th day of the month in 1977

(Web Desk) - A man in the US state of North Carolina has won a $1 million lottery prize after buying a scratch-off ticket inspired by his long-time attachment to the number 7.

Thomas Munoz, a resident of the town of Biscoe, said he purchased a $10 "Triple Red 777 Jackpot" scratch-off ticket from a local convenience store because seven has always been his favourite and lucky number.

Munoz said the number holds personal significance as he was born on the 7th day of the month in 1977.

He scratched the ticket immediately after purchasing it and discovered he had won the game's top prize of $1 million.

Describing the moment, Munoz said he was overwhelmed with excitement, adding that a wave of joy rushed through his entire body after realising he had hit the jackpot.
 

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