Library books borrowed in 1910 returned after 116 years

(Web Desk) - Two library books borrowed more than a century ago have been returned to a library in the United Kingdom, 116 years after they were originally checked out.

According to Conwy Libraries, a man identified as Mr O'Sullivan recently visited Llanrwst Library to return two books that had been borrowed by his grandfather, Walter Griffith Owen, from the then Llanrwst Public Library and Reading Room in 1910.

In a statement, the library said Walter Griffith Owen served in both World Wars and was stationed in Conwy during the Second World War.

Library staff described the return of the books as a memorable moment, saying it was a privilege to hold the 116-year-old books once again and learn about the family's remarkable history.

The unusual incident also attracted attention on social media, where many users praised Mr O'Sullivan for returning his grandfather's long-overdue library books and commended his honesty and respect for preserving a family legacy.

