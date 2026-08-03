Secret recipe of soft drink remains locked in high-security vault

(Web Desk) - The original recipe for one of the world's most popular soft drinks remains locked inside a high-security vault, with the company continuing to keep its famous formula a closely guarded secret.

According to international media reports, the secret recipe is housed in a secure vault at the museum in Atlanta, where visitors can learn about the drink's history and the mystery surrounding its formula. However, the original recipe itself has never been publicly revealed.

Formula was created in 1886 by pharmacist Dr. John S. Pemberton. Initially, the formula was not written down and was known only to a handful of people. The rights to the beverage were later acquired in 1892.

In 1919, when a group of investors purchased the company, the secret formula was used as collateral for a bank loan and stored in a secure vault in New York.

After the loan was repaid, the recipe was returned to Atlanta in 1925, where it remained in a bank vault for 86 years before being transferred to its current high-security display location.

